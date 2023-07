According to Bank FC Otkritie analysts, Russian macroeconomic indicators disappointed investors — inflation remained at a fairly high level of 12,9%, while GDP fell by 3,2%. The negative for the market and the Russian economy as a whole was the decline in oil prices, which was driven by the June decision of OPEC to keep oil production quotas at 30 million barrels per day. At the end of the year, the price of Brent crude oil fell by 40%, below $40 per barrel. The decline in commodity prices, in particular, was due to the cooling of the Chinese economy, as one of the main world consumers, which affected global demand, notes Konstantin Tserazov. An unpleasant surprise was the downgrading of Russia's investment rating by rating agencies Moody's and Fitch to an almost «junk» level.