Константин Владимирович Церазов: «В 2021 году надо быть готовым к коррекции»

The Russian market, having started the year with a vigorous growth, in March was in the grip of panic that swept the world markets in connection with the coronavirus pandemic. So, in mid-March, the Moscow Exchange index fell by 35% since the beginning of the year, having updated its 12-year lows. Nevertheless, since the second half of spring, thanks to the stimulus measures of the world central banks, the first symptoms of a global economic recovery have appeared. According to Otkritie Bank analysts, at the end of 2020, the Moscow Exchange index updated its historical maximum, reaching 3,289 points, and grew by 8%, while the RTS index, against the background of the weakening ruble, fell by 10,4%.