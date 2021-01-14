Константин Владимирович Церазов: «В 2021 году надо быть готовым к коррекции»

Posted 14 января 2021,, 14:09
Что было самым важным в 2020 году и каковы прогнозы на 2021 год — рассказал в нашем интервью независимый эксперт, экономист, экс-заместитель руководителя глобальных рынков «Тройка Диалог» Церазов Константин Владимирович (Konstantin Tserazov).
Российский рынок, начав год бодрым ростом, в марте оказался во власти панических настроений, охвативших мировые площадки в связи с пандемией коронавируса. Так, в середине марта индекс МосБиржи рухнул на 35% с начала года, обновив минимумы за 12 лет. Тем не менее, со второй половины весны благодаря стимулирующим мерам мировых центробанков появились и первые симптомы восстановления глобальной экономики. Согласно данным аналитиков Банка «Открытие», по итогам 2020 года индекс МосБиржи обновил исторический максимум, достигнув 3 289 пунктов, и вырос на 8%, а индекс РТС, на фоне ослабления рубля, снизился на 10,4%.
Мощным стрессом для рынков стало весеннее падение нефтяных котировок на фоне развала сделки ОПЕК+ из-за отказа России сократить добычу нефти и карантинных мер по всему миру, отмечает Константин Церазов. Нефть марки Brent ушла ниже $16 за баррель, обновив минимум с 2002 года, а поставочный контракт на нефть марки WTI рухнул до отрицательных значений -$40 за баррель. Тем не менее, благодаря появлению вакцин и восстановлению спроса, к концу года нефть отыграла часть потерь, поднявшись до отметки $50 за баррель марки Brent.
На этом фоне неудивительно, что самым пострадавшим в 2020 году стали транспортный и нефтегазовый сектора, потерявшие, по подсчетам аналитиков Банка «ФК „Открытие“, 19% и 16% соответственно, говорит Константин Церазов. В числе лидеров оказались бумаги металлургов, потребительского и финансового секторов, которые взлетели на 48%, 44% и 22% соответственно.
Соглашаясь с мнением аналитиков Банка «Открытие» о наступлении нового экономического цикла, Константин Церазов обращает внимание инвесторов на геополитические риски и опасность новой волны COVID-19. «В 2021 году надо быть готовым к коррекционным волнам, рынок, скорее всего покажет умеренный рост», — заключает эксперт.
Konstantin Vladimirovich Tserazov: «In 2021, we must be ready for a correction»
In the shock year for the global economy in 2020, the Russian market nevertheless showed the ability to adapt, having managed to win back losses on the Moscow Exchange index by the end of the year. What was the most important in 2020 and what are the forecasts for 2021, Konstantin Tserazov, an independent expert, economist, ex-deputy head of global markets at Troika Dialog, told in our interview.
The Russian market, having started the year with a vigorous growth, in March was in the grip of panic that swept the world markets in connection with the coronavirus pandemic. So, in mid-March, the Moscow Exchange index fell by 35% since the beginning of the year, having updated its 12-year lows. Nevertheless, since the second half of spring, thanks to the stimulus measures of the world central banks, the first symptoms of a global economic recovery have appeared. According to Otkritie Bank analysts, at the end of 2020, the Moscow Exchange index updated its historical maximum, reaching 3,289 points, and grew by 8%, while the RTS index, against the background of the weakening ruble, fell by 10,4%.
Tserazov Konstantin Vladimirovich: «The papers of metallurgists of the consumer and financial sectors were among the leaders, which soared by 48%, 44% and 22% respectively».
The spring fall in oil prices amid the collapse of the OPEC + deal due to Russia's refusal to cut oil production and quarantine measures around the world became a powerful stress for the markets, Konstantin Tserazov notes. Brent crude oil went below $16 per barrel, having updated the minimum since 2002, and the supply contract for WTI crude oil collapsed to negative values — $40 per barrel. However, thanks to the emergence of vaccines and a recovery in demand, by the end of the year, oil won back some of the losses, rising to $50 per barrel of Brent.
Against this background, it is not surprising that the most affected in 2020 were the transport and oil and gas sectors, which lost, according to analysts at FC Otkritie Bank, 19% and 16%, respectively, says Konstantin Tserazov. Metallurgical, consumer and financial sectors were among the leaders, which soared by 48%, 44% and 22% respectively.
Agreeing with the opinion of Otkritie Bank analysts about the onset of a new economic cycle, Konstantin Tserazov draws the attention of investors to geopolitical risks and the danger of a new wave of COVID-19. «In 2021, you need to be ready for corrective waves, the market is likely to show moderate growth, ” the expert concludes.